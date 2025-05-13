New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi praised the Indian Armed Forces for their decisive action against terrorism, saying the recent strikes killed over 100 terrorists who could have carried out attacks anywhere in the world.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Chaturvedi said, "Indian strikes killed over 100 terrorists who could potentially carry out attacks in any part of the world. The world should thank the Indian Armed Forces for decisively striking at the heart of terror."

Her remarks come amid continued political support for Operation Sindoor.

Meanwhile, she also said that India does not need an intervention of any country to find a solution to the Kashmir after US President Donald Trump offered mediation on the issue.

In a post on the X platform, Priyanka asserted that India must rise up to the challenge without any country's intervention.

"We don't need a US intervention or of that of any other country to find a solution on Kashmir. Destiny has given us that responsibility and India must rise up to that challenge," the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said.

This came after President Trump on Sunday welcomed the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan saying that millions of people could have died if the peace had not been worked out. The US President was making a reference to a potential nuclear fallout between the two nations.

In a post on Truth Social, the US President said, "I am very proud of the strong and unwaveringly powerful leadership of India and Pakistan for having the strength, wisdom, and fortitude to fully know and understand that it was time to stop the current aggression that could have led to the death and destruction of so many, and so much. Millions of good and innocent people could have died! Your legacy is greatly enhanced by your brave actions."

Trump continued to hold on to the claim that the US had helped broker peace and offered to mediate for a solution on Kashmir.

"I am proud that the USA was able to help you arrive at this historic and heroic decision. While not even discussed, I am going to increase trade, substantially, with both of these great Nations. Additionally, I will work with you both to see if, after a "thousand years," a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir. God Bless the leadership of India and Pakistan on a job well done!!!"

India has time and again rejected any third-party intervention on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir and has unequivocally expressed that the region is an integral part of India.

India also played down the role of the US in achieving an agreement on cessation of hostilities saying that the understanding had been reached between DGMOs of the two countries.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that India has maintained a consistent stand against terrorism. "India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action. India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so," he said. (ANI)

