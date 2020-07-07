Palghar, Jul 7 (PTI) Workers of the Shiv Sena on Tuesday held a protest at the office of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) against inflated power bills to consumers in Vasai in Palghar district.

Many consumers across the state have received bills with higher charges this month amidst the lockdown.

The MSEDCL had said that it calculated bills for a period of average three months as its employees could not note reading of electricity metres in housing societies due to the lockdown.

