Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 12 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the demise of former Union Home Minister, former Lok Sabha Speaker and veteran Congress leader Shivraj Patil, a CMO release said.

Shivraj Patil's demise was a profound loss to the country and the Congress party, the Chief Minister said.

Also Read | Telangana Gram Panchayat Elections 2025: Congress Bags Over 50% of Sarpanch Posts in First Phase.

The CM conveyed his deep sympathies to the bereaved family members. CM Revanth Reddy remembered that Shivraj Patil began his career as a local body representative and was elected to the MP 7 times, in addition to serving as the Punjab Governor, a release said.

Earlier today, Congress General Secretary and MP KC Venugopal expressed grief over the death of the late Congress leader, saying he was one of the country's most successful Home Ministers. He died at his residence in Latur at the age of 90 years.

Also Read | E-Cigarettes Inside Parliament: Anurag Thakur Urges Speaker to Act Against TMC MP Over Using Electronic Cigarette in Lok Sabha Chamber.

"Deeply saddened by the passing away of Shivraj Patil ji. He was the best Speaker of this Lok Sabha and one of the most successful Home Ministers of this country. For the Congress party, he was truly a guiding force for us over the last many years." Venugopal said.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also expressed grief, calling it an "irreparable loss" for the party.

Taking it to X, he wrote, "The news of the demise of former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Shri Shivraj Patil ji is extremely heartbreaking and an irreparable loss for the party...His dedication to public service and his contributions to the nation will always be remembered...In this hour of grief, my condolences are with the entire Patil family, their well-wishers, and supporters."

Alongside, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi also expressed sorrow over the demise of Shivraj Patil.

Speaking to ANI, Gogoi said, "It is unfortunate news. He left a deep mark on Indian politics. We express our sympathies to his family."Meanwhile, the Congress leader and former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil passed away at his residence in Latur. He was 90 and breathed his last at his home earlier in the day. He had been ill for the past few days.

Shivraj Patil was born on October 12, 1935, in the village of Chakur in the Latur district of Maharashtra. He was a towering figure in Indian politics, remembered for a long and distinguished career marked by several key roles in Parliament, the Union government, and state legislatures. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)