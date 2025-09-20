New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday visited the flood-affected border village of Badyal Brahmana in the RS Pura sector, where he assured that the Centre will extend all possible support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to an official release, during his arrival, the Minister first visited the fields to assess the damage to standing crops. Later, the minister addressed a large gathering of flood victims, including farmers.

Union Minister Chouhan said the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands by the people of Jammu and Kashmir in this time of crisis.

As per the release, the Minister pledged that the Union Government would provide all possible assistance to the affected population following consultations with the J&K government, which would submit reports with respect to the assessment of damages suffered during the floods. He said teams from the Ministries of Home Affairs, Jal Shakti, Rural Development and Agriculture have already conducted surveys in the affected parts of the Union Territory. They will also submit their reports while the assessment of damages is ongoing. Once the state government submits its memoranda, the Central government will leave no stone unturned in providing relief, he said.

After his visit to Badyal Brahmana, the Minister returned to Jammu city and chaired a review meeting with the J&K government. Later, he addressed the media and announced a slew of relief measures. Chouhan announced that one instalment under PM-Kisan would be released immediately to the farmers affected by the floods in the Union Territory.

He also announced that workers in the flood-affected areas would get an additional 50 man-days under MGNREGA, increasing their entitlement to 150 from the existing 100 man-days guaranteed under the programme in view of the natural calamity. The Union Minister also announced that farmers would receive compensation for their domestic animals which perished in flood waters. He said, as reported by the J&K administration, about 5000 houses have been damaged, which would be built again, for which he would approve assistance immediately. The agriculture minister said that under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Rs. 1,30,000 would be provided for the construction of each house, with a separate toilet. Hailing Self Help Groups for their work, he said, they, too, have suffered losses, and Rs 76 crore would be released for them, as per the release.

Chouhan suggested that the sand accumulated in the fields due to floods must be used by the farmers in whose land it is deposited. In this case, he said the Mining Department of J&K must relax the rule in favour of the affected farmers.

The agriculture minister said J&K Government has about Rs . 2,499 crore available for disaster management, which will be utilised for the recent floods, adding that if more funds are required, the Central government will extend further assistance. He said the J&K government would take up the renovation of damaged canals and embankments with the Central assistance, as per the release. (ANI)

