The accused, a member of the Kala Jatheri gang, was injured in police firing near Najafgarh (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): A 21-year-old alleged shooter associated with the Sandeep alias Kala Jatheri gang was apprehended late on Monday night following a brief exchange of fire with police personnel near Najafgarh, Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Suhail alias Jaggi, was intercepted by a police team around 10:50 PM while heading towards Kair village from Surehara Chowk, near the Najafgarh-Dhansa Road. According to police, four rounds were exchanged during the encounter: two fired by the accused and two in retaliation by the police party.

Suhail, who was wanted in two separate cases related to land grabbing and firing registered at Jaffarpur Kalan Police Station, sustained a gunshot wound to his right leg during the exchange. He was subsequently shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Police recovered a semi-automatic pistol, one live cartridge, two empty cartridges, and a motorcycle from the site of the encounter.

This incident followed a similar encounter earlier on June 4, when a shooter affiliated with the Bhau gang was apprehended by the Delhi Police Special Cell near Begumpur. The accused, identified as Deepak, was wanted in a murder case in Haryana's Rohtak and had been evading arrest for several weeks.

Special Cell officials had received information about Deepak's movements in North Delhi and laid a trap to apprehend him. When signalled to stop, Deepak allegedly opened fire at the police. In response, the police team shot him in the leg and arrested him on the spot. He was then admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Following Deepak's arrest, the police recovered a country-made pistol, live cartridges, and a stolen motorbike from his possession.

Investigations in both cases are currently underway.

On the late night of June 2, Delhi Police apprehended two wanted criminals involved in serious offences during separate encounters in Southeast Delhi.

According to officials, the first encounter occurred in the Jaitpur area, where police arrested Asif, who had been accused of attacking Delhi Police Head Constable Karan Mavi on May 27. (ANI)

