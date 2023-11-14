Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 14 (ANI): 'Lachit The Warrior', an animation film written and directed by top Assam Police officer Partha Sarathi Mahanta and produced by Mina Mahanta and Indrani Baruah, has been awarded the 'Best Animated Short Film' in the Kollywood International Film Festival held in Chennai.

The narration in 'Lachit The Warrior' was done by Amarjyoti Choudhury and music by Rupam Talukdar. Anupam Mahanta is the creative director, storyboarding and illustration by Hrishikesh Bora and VFX is by Ratul Dutta.

'Lachit The Warrior' has been screened and awarded in eight international film festivals so far, including the ones at Delhi, Kolkata, Jaipur and Mumbai North-East Film Festival in Mumbai.

The film has also been selected for the prestigious Indian Panorama in the upcoming International Film Festival of India at Goa.

The biopic short film is made on the life and works of the Great Assamese General Lachit Barphukan.

Born on November 24, 1622, Barphukan was known for his leadership in the Battle of Saraighat, 1671 in which an attempt by Mughal forces to capture Assam was thwarted.

The Battle of Saraighat was fought on the banks of the mighty Brahmaputra in present-day Guwahati back in 1671. It is considered one of the greatest naval battles on a river which resulted in the victory of Ahoms over the Mughals.

2022 marked the 400th birth anniversary of Lachit Barphukan when the Assam government celebrated it on a large scale which culminated in the national capital.

Taking war hero Lachit Barphukan Sarma to the wider audience in the national capital on a large scale was part of the efforts of the Assam government to perpetuate the hallowed memory of the great warrior, both within and outside the state. (ANI)

