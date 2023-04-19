New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) The Delhi government has sent show-cause notices to a dozen private schools and an inquiry has been ordered against another six for allegedly coercing parents into buying expensive books and uniforms from specific vendors, Education Minister Atishi said Wednesday.

According to the Delhi government, despite clear guidelines of the Directorate of Education (DoE) on books and uniforms, complaints against many schools forcing parents to buy expensive books and uniforms from specific vendors were being received.

Atishi said an investigation is also being carried out by the directorate and action will be taken against the schools that violate the DoE guidelines.

"Notices have been sent to the schools concerned asking them to explain the reasons for the complaints received from parents. Additionally, an investigation is also being carried out by the DoE. If any violations of guidelines are found, action will be taken against these schools under the relevant provisions of the Delhi School Education Act, 1973," she said.

"I am personally keeping an eye on the complaints received from parents and have instructed the Education Department to promptly address every such grievance," Atishi added.

The Delhi minister further said every parent has the right to obtain proper information about books and uniform for the upcoming session before the start of the new academic year so that they can make arrangements according to their convenience.

"This is a clear violation of the rules, and to address this, the Education Department is working diligently to resolve every complaint received from parents on a priority basis. For schools where such complaints are coming up, officials are conducting investigations into these complaints, and notices have been issued to explain the reasons for violating the guidelines," a DoE statement said.

The guidelines of the Education Department state that private schools must display a class-wise list of books and other study materials on their website before the beginning of the new academic session to keep parents informed.

Additionally, schools must also display at least five nearby shops' addresses and phone numbers on their website where parents can purchase books and school uniforms, the guidelines say.

Parents have the freedom to buy these items from any store at their convenience, and the school cannot compel them to purchase from a particular vendor. The guidelines also state that private schools cannot change the colour, design, or other specifications of school uniforms for at least three years.

