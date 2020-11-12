Mumbai, Nov 12 (PTI) A court here has allowed Showik Chakraborty, actor Rhea Chakraborty's brother and an accused in a drug case, to have a sweater in prison.

Showik, arrested in the drug case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, is currently lodged at Taloja jail in neighbouring Navi Mumbai.

His lawyer submitted to the special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act court on Wednesday that Showik was suffering from shivers in prison but the jail authorities were not allowing his family to provide him a sweater.

Judge G B Gurao directed the jail authorities to allow him to have a sweater.

Rhea, also an accused in the case, is currently out on bail in the drugs case which is being probed by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

