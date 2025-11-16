New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Karan Singh on Saturday praised author Arvind Yadav for his "courage" in writing a comprehensive Hindi biography of the 14th Dalai Lama, calling it a courageous and long-awaited contribution to Hindi literature.

While speaking to reporters, Singh said, "Arvind Yadav has shown great courage by writing his entire biography in Hindi. He has been working on this for many years, and today I am very happy that it has been completed."

He further wished for a long and healthy life of Dalai Lama.

"I would like this book to reach all Hindi libraries so that people can read it and learn more about him... I would like him to remain healthy for many years, and his message of compassion, peace, and non-violence is spread in our country," he added.

The 14th Dalai Lama was born to a small farming family of Tibet's Takster on July 6, 1935. He was named Lhamo Thondup, which literally means 'Wish-Fulfilling Goddess', according to Dalai Lama's website.

At the age of two, the boy Lhamo Dhondup was recognised as the reincarnation of the 13th Dalai Lama. In October 1939, he was brought to Lhasa and was formally installed as the head of the state of Tibet on February 22, 1940.

At the age of six, Lhamo Dhondup was given the name Tenzin Gyatso. On November 17, 1950, the Dalai Lama was officially enthroned as the temporal leader of Tibet in a ceremony held at the Norbulingka Palace.

In March 1959, after the suppression of the Tibetan National Uprising, the Dalai Lama was forced to escape into exile in India with over 80,000 refugees. For the past 60 years, the Dalai Lama has been working for the promotion of peace, love, and compassion. (ANI)

