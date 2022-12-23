New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): Delhi's Saket court on Friday extended the judicial custody of accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala in the Shraddha Walkar murder case by a further 14 days.

The next date of hearing is on January 6, 2023.

Also Read | #IPL2023, Mini-Auction: Spinner Murugan Ashwin Goes to #RajasthanRoyals for Rs 20 … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

A Delhi court on Friday allowed the plea of Delhi Police seeking permission to obtain a voice sample of Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar.

During the hearing, Aaftab was produced through video conferencing.

Also Read | TikTok Star Kirti Patel, Nine Others Arrested by Gujarat Police for Threatening Youth Released on Bail.

During the hearing, the media persons were asked by the Metropolitan Magistrate Vijayshree Rathore to leave the court. She said that the matter is a sensitive one.

Metropolitan Magistrate Vijayshree Rathore of Saket court allowed the plea of Delhi after hearing the submission of Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Amit Prasad and Defence counsel MS Khan.

SPP Amit Prasad submitted before the court that the voice sample is required to investigate the matter.

On the other hand, Advocate MS Khan opposed the plea and submitted that he has not been supplied a copy of the application.

According to sources, Delhi police have some videos and audio related to the case. Delhi police want to obtain a voice sample of Aaftab to examine that evidence.

The court said that the accused has no right to deny giving a voice sample. Therefore, he is directed to give a voice sample to the police.

The court directed that the accused would be taken to CFSL at CBI headquarters on Monday.Metropolitan magistrate Aviral Shukla extended the judicial custody of Aftab for the next 14 days. The next date of hearing is January 6, 2023.

Yesterday, the Saket court dismissed the bail plea of Aaftab Poonawala after he withdrew the same.

Aaftab is in judicial custody after the police interrogation.

Aaftab is accused of strangling to death his live-in partner Shraddha and chopping her body into 35 pieces. He is also alleged to have preserved the chopped body parts in a refrigerator before dumping them in forested areas in Delhi and Gurugram.

Police had earlier said Aaftab, who confessed to killing Shraddha and chopping her body into 35 pieces, was giving misleading answers to questions. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)