Mathura, Jan 19 (PTI) A case has been registered against an unknown person for allegedly threatening a plaintiff in the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah mosque case over phone and social media, a police official said on Friday.

Ashutosh Pandey, a litigant from the Hindu side had recently in a post on 'X' claimed that someone from Pakistan was threatening him for becoming a party to the case. He has tagged senior officials of the Central and the state government as well as the senior superintendent of police to the post.

Pandey's associate Dharmendra Giri said the FIR was registered on the orders of Sanjay Prasad, the principal secretary to the chief minister. Prasad has also sought for an immediate report from the SSP regarding the action taken, Giri said.

On the direction of SSP Shailesh Kumar Pandey, the FIR was registered at the Jait police station, Superintendent of Police (City) Arvind Kumar said.

The FIR has been registered under IPC Sections 295A (attempt to hurt religious belief), 153A (promoting enmity between different religions) and 507 (unknown assailants), he added. PTI COR AR SNS

