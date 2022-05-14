Jammu/Bhadarwah, May 14 (PTI) The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir has conducted raids at 12 locations, including at the native house of the APHC Pakistan chairman in Bhadarwah, in connection with a terror-financing case, officials said.

The case was registered at the Gandhinagar police station and subsequently transferred to the SIA for an in-depth investigation, they said.

The sleuths of the investigating agency, with the assistance of the local police, carried out raids in Jammu, Kathua, Doda and Kashmir on Friday, the officials said.

They also raided a house in Bhadarwah's Masjid Mohalla locality.

According to reports, raids were conducted at the residence and shop of a man selling electronic items.

The reports said the SIA raided the house of Zubair Khateeb in the Masjid Mohalla locality.

Zubair's father Hussain Khateeb is reportedly in Pakistan for more than 20 years. Khateeb is associated with proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen.

The reports said a Wifi router was seized from his shop.

