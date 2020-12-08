New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Siddaramaiah has accused the Central government of "step-motherly" treatment to Karnataka and lashed out at BJP government in Karnataka for not providing relief to flood-affected people.

"Karnataka BJP govt has completely failed to bring relief to flood-affected victims. Entangled in internal chaos and dissent, Karnataka CM has neglected the concerns of the common man and flood victims. #NoFloodReliefByBJP," Siddaramaiah tweeted.

"Floods in this year was worse compared to last year. Hyd-Karnataka had never seen such a flood in the last 50 years. The life of people are in distress and yet very little has been done by Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa to rehabilitate them," he said in another tweet.

The former chief minister also accused the Central government of "step-motherly" treatment to Karnataka and urged Yediyurappa to demand "Karnataka's rightful share" from the Centre.

He said that the government Rs 35,000 crore damages but the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) released only Rs 1,652 crores.

"Total flood loss is assessed at Rs 23,941 Cr by Karnataka BJP govt but only Rs 577 Cr have been received from Centre till now. But, PMO was quick to release 2,707 Cr to poll bound West Bengal. Why this step-motherly treatment towards Karnataka?" he asked.

"In 2019, 19 districts & 123 taluks were affected by floods and in 2020 it is 25 districts & 180 taluks. Nearly 10 lakh hectares of crops were damaged in 2019 and in 2020 it is 21 lakh hectares. But not even half of the victims received compensation," Siddaramaiah tweeted.

Stating that 25 per cent of the sowed area is damaged, Siddaramaiah said that the Karnataka Chief Minister should address farmers' concerns and alleviate their distress.

"49+ lakh acres of crops, 48,000+ houses, 38,000+ km of road, 4,000+ bridges, 1,400+ minor irrigation infra, 650+ lakes, and 7,200+ government buildings are destroyed due to this year's flood. How many of these have been compensated/repaired by Karnataka BJP govt?" he asked.

Siddaramaiah said that crop loss due to floods are valued at more than Rs 15,000 crores but only Rs 110 crores are disbursed as compensation.

1,935 people have lost lives and yet most of the families are still waiting for the compensation, he said. (ANI)

