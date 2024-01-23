Bengaluru, Jan 23 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has asked the state's Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa to organise an essay competition for students on the topic -"Concerns of the 21st century and solutions given by Gandhian thoughts."

In a letter to Bangarappa, the Chief Minister asked him to make quick arrangements to hold an essay competition by the end of this month for students from class-6 and above excluding class-10 and 12 students who would be appearing for their board exams.

"After the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, the country implemented his principles as much as possible. However, in recent times forces that promote hatred and violence, emphasise on centralisation by subjugating decentralisation, and take away rights of the downtrodden, Dalits, women, tribals, peasants, labourers and youth are becoming active," Siddaramaiah noted in his letter.

He said those who did not take part in the independence movement are demeaning the contributions of Mahatma Gandhi in the freedom struggle.

The Chief Minister also pointed out that in recent times, 'big languages are swallowing small languages.'

"However, Gandhian ideology offers solutions to most of the challenges of our time. Hence, organise an essay competition, 'Concerns of the 21st century and solutions given by Gandhian thoughts," Siddaramaiah said in his letter.

He said this competition which could be organised for students in government, aided and private schools, colleges and universities would help students to learn about Gandhiji.

He also suggested rewarding winners and giving certificates to participants.

