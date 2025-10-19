Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 19 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jagadish Shettar on Sunday accused Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of targeting the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to divert public attention from his government's failure to maintain law and order and control corruption.

He said that corruption is rampant across Karnataka, and claimed that the government's action and remarks against the RSS are being made "without any reason or proof."

Speaking to ANI, Shettar said, "Only for his convenience, he (Siddaramaiah) is making all these statements - because of the failure of his administration, of the law and order. Corruption is rampant...So, to divert attention, all these activities and statements against RSS are being made without any reason or proof."

Meanwhile, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday remained tight-lipped to offer a comment on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's "do not associate with Sanatanis" remarks slamming the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

DK Shivakumar briefly told reporters, "I do not want to comment on that. You can ask me whatever you want on my side. I will explain to you."Earlier on Saturday, Siddaramaiah launched an attack against the RSS, alleging the organisation's opposition to Dr BR Ambedkar and the Constitution.

Sharing excerpts of his address at the Silver Jubilee celebration of Mysore University and the inauguration of the new Knowledge Vision Building, Siddaramaiah wrote on X, "The Sangh Parivar and RSS members opposed Ambedkar's Constitution in the past and continue to oppose it even now. Therefore, one must remain cautious about them."

"Keep the company of those who stand for society. Do not associate with those who oppose societal change or with Sanatanis," he wrote.

The Chief Minister further accused the BJP and the Sangh of spreading misinformation about Ambedkar.

"The BJP and Sangh Parivar members are spreading misinformation in Ambedkar's name. They propagate that it was Congress that defeated him in the elections. However, the truth is that Ambedkar himself wrote in his own handwriting, 'It was Savarkar and Dange who defeated me in the elections.' Such truths must be brought before society to expose the lies of the Sangh Parivar," he wrote.

He also blamed the "Sanatanis" for an attempt to hurl a shoe at Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai.

Siddaramaiah wrote, "The incident of a Sanatanis throwing a shoe at the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court is evidence that Sanatanis and elites still exist in society. Not only Dalits but everyone should oppose such acts of shoe-throwing. Only then can we take solace in the fact that society is on the path of change. I have placed my faith in the ideas of Buddha, Basava, and Ambedkar."

He said that permissions should not be granted for activities outside the syllabus in government schools and colleges.

The row over the RSS sparked in Karnataka when Priyank Kharge earlier requested a ban on RSS activities in government schools, colleges, and state-owned temples. (ANI)

