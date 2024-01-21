Bengaluru, Jan 20 (PTI) Ahead of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday directed police department to be on the alert and slammed BJP state president's B Y Vijayendra's remark that the Congress government in Karnataka will be responsible for untoward incidents contains "threat and provocation".

"In the backdrop of the Ram temple event, I have instructed the police to take preventive measures to ensure that no untoward incidents occur in the state and to maintain peace and order," Siddaramaiah said in a statement.

He said it has come to his attention that some miscreants are spreading false news and provoking innocent people.

Upon hearing such news, one should not panic or get agitated but should immediately inform the nearest police station. Under no circumstances should anyone take the law into their own hands, Siddaramaiah appealed to people.

"BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra has stated that if any unfortunate incident occurs in the state, the Congress government will be held responsible. His statement seems to contain more of a threat and provocation than an intention to maintain peace," the chief minister said.

While demanding government holiday on January 22, Vijayendra on Saturday said security should be beefed up as there are possibilities of untoward incidents that can disturb peace in the society.

A few days ago Congress leader B K Hariprasad too had expressed his apprehension that a "Godhra like situation" can be created in Karnataka too and urged the state government to tighten security.

Siddaramaiah stressed that the government was aware of its duties. If something goes wrong, the law will take its course, he added.

"The state government has noticed that some BJP legislators and MPs are already making provocative statements. If BJP state president takes strict action against such individuals, it would ease the government's task of maintaining law and order," the Chief Minister noted.

God, religion, worship, and devotion are all personal matters, Siddaramaiah said adding that if these are kept personal, it will bring respect to God and religion, and welfare to the society.

This applies to all followers of all religions, he noted.

