New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Wednesday held a meeting under the chairmanship of Lt Governor VK Saxena and announced that the authority will offer two options to the allottees/residents/owners of the 'structurally damaged' Signature View Apartments.

DDA said that the first option offered by the authorities is the buyback of the flats by DDA and another option is the reconstruction of the flats.

Also Read | Tiger Reserves in Rajasthan to To Remain Closed for One Day in a Week From July 1.

"Understanding the difficulties faced by residents of Signature View Apartment of Mukherjee Nagar, the Authority has given approval for an effective solution to the apartment residents. Under it, DDA will offer two options to the allottees/residents/owners of the Signature View Apartments to proceed in the matter," an official statement said.

Under the buyback offer, DDA will pay back the cost of capital paid by allottees along with interest plus the stamp duty, while under the reconstruction offer, it will provide newly built flats at the same place with the same specifications.

Also Read | Cyclone Biparjoy in Pakistan: Cyclonic Storm Reaches 330 KM South of Karachi, Gas Supplies to Industries Suspended.

"One of the options is direct buyback of the flats wherein DDA will pay back the cost of capital paid by allottees along with interest plus the stamp duty paid at the time of registration. The other option is the reconstruction of the flats vide which DDA will provide newly built flats at the same place with same specifications," it added.

DDA said that the facilitation amount towards rent would also be paid during the construction period till the time the offer letter is issued to all the allottees/owners.

In the meeting, Authority also gave approval for the eligibility determination of 1500 families of Navjeevan Camp, Govindpuri, Kalkaji.

"To provide houses under in-situ Slum Rehabilitation Project, the Authority has given approval for eligibility determination of 1500 families of Navjeevan Camp, Govindpuri, Kalkaji," added the release

DDA has constructed 3024 EWS flats at A-14, Kalkaji Extension under In-situ Slum Rehabilitation Project. Of 3024 flats, 1862 have been allotted to the eligible families of Bhoomiheen Camp, Govindpuri, Kalkaji.

"For allotment of remaining 1162 unallotted EWS flats at Pocket A-14 Kalkaji Extension, about 1500 families of Navjeevan Camp, Govindpuri, Kalkaji will be identified for eligibility determination," it added.

In the meeting, approval was also given for the launching of Phase IV of DDA's Online First Come First Serve (FCFS) Housing scheme with the facility of booking flats of one's choice in a preferred locality and floor by paying a token booking amount, the statement mentioned.

"Besides, there is no conditionality of owning any plot or house in Delhi for booking these flats thereby facilitating ownership of multiple houses by members of an extended family for improved urban living. The scheme is to be launched on June 30, 2023," it said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)