Gangtok, May 7 (PTI) A key 9.5-km stretch of Singtam-Dikchu Road in Sikkim, which was constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), was inaugurated on Wednesday, an official release said.

The stretch was inaugurated during the 66th Raising Day of the BRO.

Also Read | Top 5 Fighter Jets in the World That Redefine Air Superiority.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh virtually inaugurated the projects from New Delhi, while Sikkim's Roads and Bridges Minister Nar Bahadur Dahal was present at Singtam.

The stretch, constructed under Project Swastik of BRO, will enhance mobility in the state where terrain and strategic sensitivity demand robust road infrastructure, the BRO statement said.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Retires: Three Players Who Can Takeover Captaincy from Departing Indian Skipper Ahead of India vs England Series.

Besides the road project in Sikkim, a total of 50 infrastructure work -- comprising 17 roads, 30 bridges, and 3 miscellaneous projects -- were inaugurated across six states and two Union territories.

In his address, the defence minister underlined the importance of such infrastructure projects in national defence and regional integration, it said.

As strategic road development continues in border states, the inauguration of the Singtam-Dikchu stretch signals ongoing coordination between the Sikkim government and central agencies to enhance access to remote and sensitive areas, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)