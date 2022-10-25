Gangtok (Sikkim) [India], October 25 (ANI): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj Pande on Monday visited the border areas in Sikkim to review the security situation along the northern borders and also greeted soldiers on Diwali.

The Army Chief appreciated the troops for maintaining a high level of operational efficiency and morale.

"The Army Chief expressed satisfaction at the pace of infrastructure development along the border areas. He was accompanied by Lt Gen RP Kalita Army Commander, Eastern Command and Lt Gen Tarun Kumar Aich, GOC Trishakti Corps," the Ministry of Defence's statement said.

The COAS interacted with the troops over a programme at Sukna Military Station on Sunday, showcasing India's cultural heritage and unity in diversity, organised on the eve of Diwali.

The Army Chief lauded the troops for their dedication and wished all ranks and the families on the occasion of Deepavali. He also complimented the Mountaineering Team that summited Mt Jonsang and Mt Domekhang and the Shooting Team of Trishakti Corps that came first in the Skill at Arms competition recently held at Mhow.

Manoj Pande was accompanied by Army Commander and GOC visited forward areas in North and East Sikkim on Saturday. Reviewing the operational situation and preparedness of the field formations deployed along the Northern Borders in the Sikkim Sector, he expressed his satisfaction and exhorted the troops to maintain readiness for all types of challenges.

"Greeting the soldiers on the occasion of Deepavali, the COAS presented and shared sweets with them. The Chief also complimented the soldiers for their professionalism and dedication to duty," the statement read. (ANI)

