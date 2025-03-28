Gangtok, Mar 28 (PTI) The Sikkim Assembly on Friday passed the state's annual budget of Rs 16,196 crore for 2025-26.

Sitting for the fourth and final day of the four-day budget session, the House passed the annual budget by voice vote after Speaker M N Sherpa put it for consideration and passage by the members.

Also Read | ‘Muslims Will Not Forgive Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar for Allowing BJP To Attack Shariat With Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024’, Says Asaduddin Owaisi.

The Assembly also passed the Sikkim Appropriation Bill, 2025 (Bill No 11 of 2025) introduced by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, who holds the Finance portfolio.

The House approved separately the demands of Health and Family Welfare and Culture; Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services and Fisheries Development, Forest & Environment, Mines department and other departments.

Also Read | Xhamster and Stripchat Operated From Noida? ED Raids Couple For Allegedly Shooting Adult Webcam Videos for Cyprus Company Which Hosts International Pornographic Sites.

The Speaker adjourned the House sine die after announcing the formation of various committees of the Assembly and laying of the CAG reports.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)