Gangtok, May 26 (PTI) The Sikkim Bhutia Lepcha Apex Committee (SIBLAC) on Monday urged the state government to enforce the standing prohibition on climbing Mt Kanchenjunga, citing the sacred status of the mountain and the legal protections already in place.

Addressing a press conference SIBLAC condemned the recent summit attempt carried out on May 18, a group of mountaineers who reportedly reached the summit of Mt Kanchenjunga. The organisation reiterated that the mountain is revered as a sacred deity by the indigenous communities of Sikkim, particularly the Bhutia and Lepcha people.

"The sacred mountain has been protected under the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, which explicitly bans expeditions to its peak. Additionally, the Sikkim government reaffirmed this ban in 2001 and has since prohibited any climbing activities," it said.

Referring to Notification No 70/HOME/2001, which officially restricts summiting the peak, the committee asserted that such expeditions are not only a violation of local sentiments but also contravene state law.

SIBLAC has called for immediate government intervention to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

"There are cultural, spiritual, and legal protections tied to Mt Kanchenjunga. It is not just a mountain, but a living deity for the people of Sikkim," said a SIBLAC representative during the press meet.

"This is not just about climbing; it's about respect, legality, and identity," he said.

SIBLAC emphasised the importance of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act and similar local frameworks that are meant to safeguard such sacred spaces. The organisation has demanded accountability for the recent breach and a reaffirmation of the ban in both letter and spirit.

