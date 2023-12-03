Gangtok, Dec 3 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Sunday congratulated the BJP for registering electoral victory in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

"Under the leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, and with the support of Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji and Party President Shri @JPNadda Ji, @BJP4India has achieved significant victories in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan, thanks to the overwhelming support of the people," Tamang wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The BJP tightened its grip in the Hindi heartland with assembly victories in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh while the Congress was set to oust the BRS from Telangana.

"Congratulations to the BJP for the resounding victory," Tamang, whose party - Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) - is a constituent of the BJP-led NDA, said.

The BJP has been extending support to the Prem Singh Tamang government in Sikkim from outside since May 2019.

