Pakyong (Sikkim) [India], October 13 (ANI): Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur on Monday conducted an inspection of the Sivok-Rangpo Railway Line Project at Khanikhola, Rangpo, under Pakyong district in Sikkim to review the ongoing progress of this strategically important infrastructure initiative.

He was accompanied by Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba, District Collector of Pakyong, Rohan A and officials from the district administration.

Also Read | Bihar: Cash and Drugs Valued at Over INR 246 Crore Seized in State Ahead of Assembly Elections.

Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway, said that, during the visit, the Governor interacted with senior officials of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) to assess the project's status and review its key developments.

"A detailed presentation on the project's progress was given by the General Manager (Construction), NFR, Arun Kumar Chaudhary and the Chairman & Managing Director, IRCON International Limited, Hari Mohan Gupta. The officials briefed the Governor about the achievements so far, including the nearing completion of major components such as 14 tunnels and 23 bridges, while also outlining various challenges affecting the pace of work," the CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway said, according to a release.

Also Read | PF Withdrawal Rules: EPFO Eases PF Withdrawal Rules, Allows Members to Withdraw Up to 100% EPF; Know Steps to Withdraw PF From Portal and Umang App.

In his address, the Governor emphasised that the Sivok-Rangpo railway project will play a transformative role in boosting tourism, strengthening national security, and fostering industrial development and employment opportunities in the State.

He lauded the dedication and hard work of the NFR, IRCON and all project personnel, urging them to maintain the highest standards of quality, safety and timely execution.

Highlighting the project as a reflection of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for enhanced connectivity in the Northeast, the Sikkim Governor noted that the 45-kilometre-long Sivok - Rangpo Railway Line -- with 41.5 km in West Bengal and 3.5 km in Sikkim -- will connect the Himalayan state to the national railway network for the first time.

Expressing confidence in its timely completion, he reaffirmed his full support for the Northeast Frontier Railway and all agencies involved in realising this vital infrastructure project. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)