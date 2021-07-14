Gangtok, Jul 14 (PTI) Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 22,792 on Wednesday as 169 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

East Sikkim district registered the highest number of new cases at 84, followed by West Sikkim (51), South Sikkim (33), and North Sikkim (one).

The Himalayan state now has 2,279 active cases, while 19,937 people have recovered from the disease, 259 patients have migrated to other states and 317 have succumbed to the infection to date.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 88.4 per cent, it said.

Sikkim has tested over 1.75 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 927 in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate stands at 18.2 per cent.

