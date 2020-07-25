Gangtok (Sikkim) [India], July 25 (ANI): On the request of Sikkim government, one Mi-17V5 helicopter of Eastern Air Command airlifted 5.5 tonnes of essential commodities here from Mangan to Sakyong on Saturday.

According to Public Relation Officer (PRO) Defence, Kolkata, the areas were cut off from Mangan district due to landslide and flash flood.

The Mi-17 V5 is a potent helicopter platform, equipped with modern avionics and glass cockpit instrumentation. They are equipped with state-of-art navigational equipment, avionics, weather radar and are NVG-compatible. (ANI)

