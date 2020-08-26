Gangtok, Aug 26 (PTI) Sikkim on Wednesday recorded 11 new cases, taking the COVID-19 tally to 1,486, an official said.

All the new cases have come from East Sikkim district, Information, Education and Communication (IEC) officer Sonam Bhutia said.

There are 407 active cases and 1,076 patients have been cured of the disease, the official said.

Three persons have died due to COVID-19 in the state, Bhutia said.

East Sikkim district has registered the highest number of cases where 981 people tested positive followed by 461 in South Sikkim district, 43 in West Sikkim district and one in North Sikkim district, the official said. The state has tested 38,951 samples so far.

