Gangtok, Jul 1 (PTI) Sikkim on Thursday reported 122 new COVID-19 cases which took the tally to 20,666, a health department bulletin said.

The death toll rose to 308 as one more patient succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours.

Of the new cases, 59 were registered in East Sikkim, 23 in South Sikkim, and eight in North Sikkim.

The Himalayan state now has 2,107 active COVID-19 cases, while 17,998 people have recovered from the infection.

Altogether 253 coronavirus patients have migrated to other states.

The state has so far conducted 1,64,498 sample tests for COVID-19, including 773 in the last 24 hours, and the positivity rate stands at 15.7 per cent, it added.

