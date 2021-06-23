Gangtok, Jun 23 (PTI) Sikkim reported 131 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 19,589, a health department bulletin said on Wednesday.

East Sikkim district registered 75 new cases followed by South Sikkim (36) and West Sikkim district (20).

Sikkim now has 2,390 active COVID-19 cases, while 16,652 people have recovered from the disease, it said.

The Himalayan state has so far reported 296 COVID-19 deaths, while the 251 patients have migrated to other states, the bulletin said.

The state tested 659 samples in the last 24 hours taking the total number of samples tested thus far to 1,58,201.

Sikkim's COVID-19 positivity rate now is 19.8 per cent, while the recovery rate has increased to 85 per cent.

