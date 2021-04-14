Gangtok, Apr 14 (PTI) Sikkim's COVID-19 tally surged to 6,456 as 21 more people tested positive for the infection in the last 24 hours, an official said on Wednesday.

East Sikkim district reported 16 new cases and South Sikkim five, state Information Education and Communication (IEC) member Sonam Bhutia said.

The Himalayan state currently has 193 active COVID-19 cases, while 5,990 patients have recovered from the disease, he said.

The coronavirus death toll in the state is 136, Bhutia said, adding that 137 patients have migrated to other states.

Sikkim has tested so far 85,150 samples for COVID-19, including 413 samples in the last 24 hours, he added.

