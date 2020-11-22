Gangtok, Nov 22 (PTI) Sikkim reported 31 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the state's tally to 4,722, an official said.

East Sikkim reported 25 of the new cases, while South Sikkim and West Sikkim registered three cases each, he said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: Women Lay Down on Ground, Allow Priests to Walk on Them in Hope to Have Baby (Watch Video).

There are 278 active cases in the state at present.

A 47-year-old woman, who had co-morbid conditions, died of COVID-19, following which the toll rose to 99.

Also Read | 751 Units of Glamour Motorcycle Delivered To Karnataka Police Department.

So far, 4,259 patients have recovered from the disease in the state and 86 others have migrated out, the official said.

Sikkim has tested 61,087 samples for COVID-19 so far, including 212 in the past 24 hours.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)