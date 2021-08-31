Gangtok, Aug 31 (PTI) Sikkim reported 37 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours taking the state's tally to 29,878, according to a health department bulletin issued on Tuesday.

Also Read | Kabul Blast: Explosion at Airport Couldn't Have Taken Place Without Taliban's Knowledge, Says Indian Expert Jovitta Thomas.

The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 370 as no fresh fatality was registered.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination in India Crosses 1 Crore Mark in Single Day for Second Time in A Week.

The Himalayan state now has 1,094 active cases, while 28,132 people have recovered from the infection.

The bulletin said, 282 coronavirus patients have migrated to other states.

Of the new cases, West Sikkim recorded the highest at 17, followed by 10 in East Sikkim, 9 in South Sikkim, and 1 in North Sikkim.

The state tested 444 samples for coronavirus in the past 24 hours taking the total number of such tests to 2,30,785.

Sikkim's COVID-19 positivity rate and the recovery rate are 8.3 per cent and 95 per cent respectively.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)