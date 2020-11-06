Gangtok, Nov 6 (PTI) Sikkim reported 50 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours pushing the tally in the Himalayan state to 4,144, an official said on Thursday.

The State Information Education Commission (IEC) member Sonam Bhutia said that East Sikkim reported 37 cases, South Sikkim (12) and West Sikkim (1).

Sikkim now has 283 active COVID-19 cases, while 3,702 patients have recovered from the disease and 84 others have migrated to other states, Bhutia said.

The state so far has reported 75 COVID-19 death.

East Sikkim district has the highest number of COVID- 19 cases at 3,086.

The state has tested 57,670 samples for COVID-19 so far of which 249 samples were in the last 24-hours, he added.

