Gangtok, Nov 21 (PTI) Sikkim recorded eight new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, a Health Department bulletin said.

The state has so far recorded 32,169 COVID-19 cases, it said.

Also Read | Captain Amarinder Singh to Fight from Patiala in 2022 Punjab Assembly Elections.

The toll remained at 403 with no reports of any new death, it added.

Of the new cases, East Sikkim registered six, while South Sikkim reported two.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Arvind Kejriwal Govt Extends Ban on Entry of Trucks, Work from Home for Employees Till November 26.

Sikkim now has 123 active cases, while 31,309 people recovered from the disease.

Altogether, 334 patients have migrated to other states.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)