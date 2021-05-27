Gangtok, May 27 (PTI) Sikkim reported the highest single-day spike of 408 COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 14,214, a health department bulletin said on Thursday.

The COVID-19 death toll in the Himalayan state rose to 240 as one more person succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, it said.

Of the new cases, East Sikkim district registered 216 cases followed by West Sikkim (97), South Sikkim (75) and North Sikkim district (20).

Sikkim how has 3,604 active COVID-19 cases, while 10,158 patients have recovered from the disease, the bulletin said.

At least 212 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states, it said.

Sikkim has so far tested 1,14,219 samples for COVID-19 including 1,495 samples in the last 24 hours, it added. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)