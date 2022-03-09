Gangtok, Mar 9 (PTI) Sikkim reported one more COVID-19 fatality in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 444, according to a health department bulletin on Wednesday.

The state also registered one more positive case, pushing the tally to 39,098, it said.

East Sikkim district logged the lone positive case.

The Himalayan state now has 30 active COVID-19 cases, while 37,878 people have recovered from the disease while 746 others have migrated to other states.

The COVID-19 daily positivity rate now is 0.4 per cent while the daily recovery rate is 98.8 per cent.

Sikkim has so far tested 3,27,581 samples for COVID-19, it added.

