Mangan (Sikkim) [India], April 29 (ANI): Following incessant rainfall and frequent incidents of mudslides in North Sikkim, the Office of the Superintendent of Police, Mangan District, has issued new timings for vehicular movement through Sankalang.

As per the order which will be effective from April 30, upward movement of tourist vehicles from Gangtok to Mangan or Chungthang via Sankalang or Phidang Bailey Bridge should cross the Sankalang area by 2:00 pm.

Meanwhile, the downward vehicular movement from Chungthang to Gangtok should have to cross the Sankalang Bailey Bridge by 3:30 pm.

Office of the Superintendent of Police in a press release said, "All tourist vehicles travelling from Gangtok to Mangan, via either the Sankalang or Phidang Bailey Bridge, shall cross the Sankalang area by 1400 hours (2:00 PM). No tourist vehicle proceeding towards Chungthang via this route shall be permitted to ply through the Sankalang area after 1400 hours."

"All tourist vehicles travelling from Chungthang to Gangtok shall cross the Sankalang Bailey Bridge by 1530 hours (3:30 PM). No tourist vehicle on this route shall be permitted to cross the bridge after 1530 hours. The Sankalang Bailey Bridge shall be used strictly by light vehicles only. Only vehicles with a gross weight (including cargo) of less than 12 tons shall be permitted to cross the bridge.Heavy vehicles are strictly prohibited from using the bridge until further notice," the press release further said.

The order will take effect from April 30, with no vehicular movement permitted after the designated hours.

Additionally, only light vehicles with a gross weight of less than 12 tons (including cargo) will be permitted to cross the Sankhalang Bridge, while heavy vehicles are "strictly prohibited".

"These measures are being implemented to ensure the safety of the travelling public and to prevent any untoward incidents arising from the ongoing adverse weather conditions", read the order.

"Any violations of this order shall invite strict legal action under the relevant provisions of law", it added. (ANI)

