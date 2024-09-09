Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], September 9 (ANI): As a month concluded after the horrific rape and murder of a young trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar medical college and hospital, several women in Siliguri lit candles on Monday morning and took an oath to continue the protest against the crime, which took place on August 9 until justice is served.

According to the news reports, the incident took place at the hospital in the early morning and they took the oath at a time coinciding with the incident.

Also Read | Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: CBI To Submit Progress Report on RG Kar Incident in Supreme Court Today.

Along with personalities from different fields, Arjun awardee Mantu Ghosh also participated in the oath-taking protest.

A woman activist said, "We are giving our thoughts through a vote on the horrific rape with the trainee doctor victim. According to news reports, the incident happened at 4.10 am so we have gathered at the same time. We are getting good support. We have lit candles and joined an oath-taking ceremony. We are taking the oath that a woman should be safe even if she walks alone at 2 am at midnight and we want security for them."

Also Read | Rajouri Encounter: 2 Terrorists Neutralised As Army Foils Infiltration Bid Along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.

The brutal rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has sparked widespread protests in West Bengal and across the country. The victim was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

The Supreme Court is set to hear the case of rape and murder at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital today.

In a related development, BJP MP Jyotirmay Singh Mahato on Sunday wrote a letter to the Director of ED requesting an investigation and arrest of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in connection with health scams involving Sandip Ghosh and the RG Kar Case.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Jawhar Sircar on Sunday wrote to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and offered his resignation from the post of MP.

"I have suffered patiently for a month since the terrible incident at RG Kar Hospital, & was hoping for your direct intervention with the agitating junior doctors, in the old style of Mamata Banerjee. It has not happened & whatever punitive steps that govt is taking now are too little & quite late. I think normalcy may have been restored in this state much earlier if the caucus of the corrupt doctors was smashed and those guilty of taking improper administrative actions punished immediately after the scandalous incident happened," reads the letter.

The incident has sparked a war of words between the BJP and the state government, with the BJP demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer at the G Kar Medical College and Hospital, has been arrested in connection with the incident.

On September 2, the Anti-Corruption Branch of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Dr Sandip Ghosh, along with three others, over alleged corruption and financial misconduct at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, has been remanded to 8-day police custody. The next hearing of the case will be on September 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)