Rajouri Encounter: 2 Terrorists Neutralised As Army Foils Infiltration Bid Along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir

Two heavily armed terrorists were killed in a gunfight as alert Army troops thwarted an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday.

News PTI| Sep 09, 2024 08:41 AM IST
Rajouri Encounter: 2 Terrorists Neutralised As Army Foils Infiltration Bid Along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir
Representational Image (File Photo)

Rajouri/Jammu, September 9: Two heavily armed terrorists were killed in a gunfight as alert Army troops thwarted an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday.

The gunfight broke out late Sunday night in the Laam sector of Nowshera after the troops picked up the movement of a group of terrorists trying to infiltrate from across the border, they said. In a post on X, the Army's Jammu-based White Knight Corps said that based on inputs from intelligence agencies and police regarding a likely infiltration bid, an anti-infiltration operation was launched on the intervening night of September 8 and 9 in the general area of Laam. Jammu and Kashmir Encounters: 3 Terrorists Killed in 2 Separate Gunfights in Kupwara and Rajouri, Infiltration Bid Foiled.

"Two terrorists have been neutralised and a large quantity of war-like stores including two AK-47s and one pistol (have) thus far (been) recovered. Search operation is in progress," it said. The officials said the Army troops illuminated the area and kept it under strict surveillance throughout the night following the encounter and the search operation was launched at first light. The search operation was still on when the last reports were received, they said.

