New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took stock of the progress in the ongoing rescue work after the team made a significant breakthrough on Monday. PM Modi called Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami after a six-inch pipeline was pushed through the rubble of the collapsed portion of the Silkyara tunnel and audio-visual communication was restored with them.

Taking to X CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi called again today and took information about the relief and rescue operations of the workers trapped in the tunnel under construction in Silkyara, Uttarkashi. On this occasion, the PM was informed about the successful construction of a 6-inch diameter pipeline across the debris and the delivery of food and other essential items to the workers through it."

CM Dhami further stated that the Prime Minister was also informed about the conversation with the trapped workers with the help of endoscopic flexi camera and their health condition.

"PM was also informed about the conversation with labour brothers with the help of endoscopic flexi camera and their efficiency. The Prime Minister also said that it is our top priority to evacuate all the labour brothers safely," he added.

Earlier CM Dhami expressed hope that the trapped workers would soon come out safely after a six-inch pipeline was pushed through the rubble of the collapsed portion in the Silkyara tunnel and audio-visual communication was restored with them.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "All agencies, engineers, technicians and experts are working on it. With their hard work, food is now being sent through the six-inch pipeline. This is definitely encouraging for us. We pray to God for the rescue operation to conclude at the earliest and for all our workers to come out safely. PM Modi is collecting details every day and providing all possible help to us. I gave all the details to the PM today."

CM Dhami further said that the way the video has shown that all the workers are safe we hope that all of them are rescued soon and for that, all efforts are being made.

On the tenth day of rescue operations at the Silkyara tunnel collapse site in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, a significant milestone was achieved after an endoscopy camera was successfully inserted into the collapsed section. First visuals of the trapped workers emerged as the rescue team tries to establish contact with them. The endoscopic flexi camera showed the workers speaking to the rescue teams informing them that they were healthy. (ANI)

