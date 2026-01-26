New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): The Indian Navy and Air Force stole the show at the 77th Republic Day parade, showcasing the country's military prowess and cultural heritage.

The Indian Air Force showcased a special Sindoor formation during the 2026 Republic Day flypast, comprising 2 Rafale, 2 MiG-29, 02 Su-30 and 01 Jaguar in 'Spearhead' formation, dedicated to the IAF's role in Operation Sindoor, the four-day confrontation in early May following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

A 72-member ensemble, notably including Agniveer women musicians, performed the tune "Sound Barrier." The Air Force marching contingent, led by Sqn Ldr Jagdesh Kumar, marched in a 12x12 formation.

The IAF band consisted of 72 musicians, which included 57 Agniveer men and nine Women Agniveer (being introduced for the first time) and three drum majors led by Sergeant Charles Anthony Daniel. The band played the tune 'Sound Barrier' as it crossed the Presidential dais.

The IAF marching contingent comprised four officers (One Contingent Commander and three supernumerary officers) and 144 Airmen. The Contingent Commander was led by Sqn Ldr Jagdesh Kumar with Sqn Ldr Nikita Choudhery, Flt Lt Prakhar Chandrakar and Flt Lt Dinesh as supernumerary officers.

The Air Force Contingent marches abreast in a 12 by 12 formation to the tunes played by the IAF band.

The Naval tableau highlighted India's maritime heritage and self-reliance, featuring INSV Tarini and INS Vikrant.

144 personnel, led by Lt Karan Nagyal, showcased the Navy's strength and discipline. The Indian Navy band was led by Master Chief Petty Officer (Musician), First Class, M Antony Raj, playing the Indian Navy Song 'Jai Bharati'.

The Indian Navy tableau was themed 'Anchored in Tradition, Sailing into Self- Reliance and Innovation'. Lt Cdr Roopa A and Lt Cdr Dilna K commanded the tableau, who circumnavigated the world aboard INSV Tarini and displayed atop the globe in the forward part of the tableau.

While the ancient frigate INSV Kaundinya and the Maratha Navy ship 'Ghurab' recalled India's early shipbuilding prowess, modern indigenous warships and air platforms, led by the mighty aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, symbolise military self-reliance and maritime capability.

These indigenous warships, while demonstrating India's advancements in technological capability and manufacturing, reflect the Indian Navy's march towards 'JAI' - Jointness, Aatmanirbharta, and Victory through Innovation. Marching alongside the tableau were young cadets of the Sea Cadet Corps who represented the Indian Navy's efforts of inculcating Maritime consciousness amongst the youth, the future of India. (ANI)

