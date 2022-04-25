New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Singaporean Minister Mohammad Maliki Bin Osman on Monday met I&B Minister Anurag Thakur and discussed a range of issues, including digital media regulation in respective countries.

Osman, a Minister in the Singapore Prime Minister's Office, briefed Thakur about the regulatory framework of digital platforms and Digital Media in Singapore.

Thakur shared India's version of the three tier mechanism for regulation.

Thakur also shared with Osman India's experiment with fact checking in form of a dedicated Fact Check Unit under Press Information Bureau.

He said that the Fact Check Unit was easily accessible to anyone on WhatsApp or email.

Thakur urged Osman that India and Singapore could explore celebrating a India-Singapore Independence Week in August, the month when both the countries became Independent.

India is in its 75th year of independence, while Singapore got independence on August 9, 1965.

Thakur, who also holds the Sports and Youth Affairs portfolio, said that India was a country with a huge youth population with aspirations and he believed it was the actions taken by the youth today that will transform India for the next hundred years.

Thakur also informed the visiting dignitary about India's efforts to skill its young population through various skilling initiatives of the government.

