Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 12 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Education Board has made singing of the National Anthem mandatory at madrasas before the start of classes from today.

"Madarsa education crucial for minorities. When the national anthem is sung, students would learn society's values. The government is working for the upliftment of Madarsa education. Now Madarsa students study religious scriptures alongside math, science, and computer," said Uttar Pradesh Minister Danish Azad.

Also Read | TRB Tripura PGT Recruitment 2022: Apply For 300 Posts at trb.tripura.gov.in; Check Details Here.

Notably, the Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Education Board Council in its meeting on March 24 decided to make singing the National Anthem mandatory at madrasas before the start of classes from the new academic session.

The madrasas were closed from March 30 to May 11 due to Ramzan. The classes have been resumed on Thursday. Now students and teachers in Uttar Pradesh madrasas have to sing the National Anthem along with other payers before the beginning of classes. (ANI)

Also Read | Kashmiri Pandit Shot Dead by Terrorists At His Office in Jammu and Kashmir.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)