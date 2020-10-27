Agartala, Oct 27 (PTI) Single-day COVID-19 recoveries surpassed fresh cases in Tripura by a wide margin on Tuesday, as 84 people were discharged compared to 36 infections, a senior official said.

The state's coronavirus tally now stands at 30,293, and the death toll at 341.

Also Read | Kerala First State in the Country to Fix Floor Price for Vegetables, Says CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

Tripura has 1,799 active cases at present, while 28,130 people have recovered from the disease, he said.

West Tripura district, comprising state capital Agartala, has accounted for 178 COVID-19 deaths so far, the health department official said.

Also Read | HRERA Approves Maximum 1% Brokerage to Property Dealers on Sale or Purchase of Property in Haryana.

Twenty-three patients have migrated to other states.

As many as 4,49,914 samples have been examined for COVID-19 in the northeastern state thus far, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)