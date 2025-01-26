New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) The tableau of the Union Territory of Chandigarh that rolled down Kartavya Path on Sunday showcased the city as a blend of old heritage and modern architecture.

The tableau paid tributes to the City Beautiful, which was envisioned as a modern and progressive city offering a dignified life to all.

A sculpture of a man doing videography from the Japanese Garden mounted on the tableau showed how Chandigarh is becoming a preferred destination for film shootings due to its lush greenery, architecture and youth-centric lifestyle.

Nek Chand's artistic creation - the Rock Garden -- added to the beauty of the tableau.

Its side panel showcased the Vidhan Sabha's outer wall in a mosaic of murals. The rear half of the side panel showed floating solar panels of Dhanas Lake -- considered the largest floating solar lake of India.

Mounted on the trolley of the tableau, a lush green base showed how the city lends itself as a perfect gathering spot for the senior citizens, yoga enthusiasts, and tourists.

The Gandhi Bhavan, designed by Pierre Jeanneret, featured as a true epitome of architectural excellence.

The tableau also featured Rooster Bird Fountain, a tourist attraction at city Plaza, as well as cycle tracks and the public bicycle sharing system.

