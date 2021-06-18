Srinagar, Jun 18 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday unveiled Yoga videos in Dogri and Kashmiri languages based on common yoga protocol issued by the Union Ministry of AYUSH, an official spokesman said.

He said the videos will be telecast on TV channels and social media platforms.

Speaking on the occasion, Sinha said practicing yoga keeps one healthy and happy.

The Lt Governor said that due to the noble initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) had taken a historic decision in 2014 to declare June 21 as the International Day of Yoga (IDY).

There is worldwide acceptance of Yoga now and it is a matter of pride for our country as Yoga is an integral part of our cultural heritage, he said.

Sinha emphasised that every citizen should do Yoga everyday to lead a healthy, stress free life and boost immunity particularly during the COVID-19 times.

“Yoga is the traditional science of mindfulness, consciousness and awareness. Health, wellness and global peace cannot be imagined without an aware and empathetic mind as enshrined in the Yogic principles of Yama, Niyama, Asana, Pranayama, Pratyahara, Dharana, Dhyana and Samadhi- Asthanga Yoga,” the Lt Governor said.

He appealed to all to avail benefits of Yoga videos being telecast on TV channels and social and digital media links of Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine (AYUSH) under the aegis the Health and Medical Education Department.

