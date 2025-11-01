Sikkim [India], November 1 (ANI): The Sikkim State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has submitted a memorandum to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Election Department here, requesting an immediate initiation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Sikkim.

In its representation, the State BJP said the SIR exercise in Sikkim should be guided by the Sikkim Citizenship Order Act 1975 and the Representation of the Sikkim Subject Act 1974.

"We formally request the immediate initiation of a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls across all Assembly constituencies. This revision is necessary to address significant demographic anomalies and the escalating threat posed by the unchecked, illegal influx of foreign nationals," said the State BJP in its memorandum to the CEO, Election Department, on Friday.

The State BJP submitted that the demographic anomaly and national security are the basis of its SIR request.

"We have observed a disturbing and exponential increase in the growth rate of the registered voter population, which is contrary to the State's documented birth rate data. This disparity strongly suggests the illegal enrolment of individuals who do not qualify as bonafide residents or citizens under the specific constitutional and statutory framework applicable to Sikkim," they said.

It was further submitted that the "steep rise in illegal immigrants, particularly from neighbouring countries such as Nepal, Bangladesh, and Bhutan, is a serious national security concern," considering Sikkim's sensitive geopolitical location and complex demographic makeup.

"This influx has the potential to create a complex and anti-national situation in the near future by fundamentally altering the State's political landscape," said the State BJP.

The State BJP emphasised that the SIR must be conducted strictly on the lines of the original electoral and citizenship framework to safeguard the unique identity and constitutional provisions of Sikkim. The party urged that the SIR in Sikkim be guided by the Sikkim Citizenship Order 1975 and the Representation of the Sikkim Subject Act 1974.

The 1975 Act defines the basis for citizenship following Sikkim's merger with the Union of India and remains paramount for determining eligibility for inclusion in the State's electoral rolls, according to the State BJP.

As per the BJP, the principles outlined in the 1974 Act are essential for maintaining the distinct nature of the State's political representation. The distinct nature here literally means only Sikkim subject holder and its descendent are eligible to vote and stand in the election in context to Sikkim, said the State BJP.

"The BJP's fundamental commitment is 'Nation and national security interest first'. We believe that the implementation of Article 371F of the Constitution of India, in letter and spirit, is essential to achieve this objective in Sikkim. This Special Intensive Revision is the critical need of the hour to stop the illegal influx and protect the unique geopolitical and demographic structure of our State," said the State BJP in its request submitted by party leader Sangay Gyatso Bhutia.

The State BJP urged the Election Department to act swiftly and decisively on this matter of "paramount public and national importance". (ANI)

