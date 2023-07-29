New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Gopal Kanda, a businessman and an independent MLA from Sirsa Constituency met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday.

Independent Leader took to X formerly known as Twitter to inform about his meeting and said that various issues related to his constituency, Sirsa and Haryana were discussed in the meeting.

Also Read | Indian Educational Institutions Should Be Brought at Par With International Norms: Parliament Committee.

He tweeted, “Today met Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at Haryana Bhawan in Delhi. Many important issues related to the state and Sirsa were discussed. There was talk about Sirsa's road, canals and stormwater projects etc. The Chief Minister has shown a positive attitude regarding the development works of Sirsa.”

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday acquitted former Haryana Minister Gopal Goyal Kanda in connection with the death of air hostess Geetika Sharma by suicide.

Also Read | Manipur Violence: Two Killed, Six Injured Including Security Personnel, 6 Houses Burnt in Bishnupur.

The former minister was arrested in 2012 on charges of rape and abetment to suicide after a Delhi court put him on trial in connection with the Geetika Sharma case.

Sharma worked in Kanda's aviation company, MDLR Airlines, named after his father Murli Dhar Lakh Ram, and had accused him of harassment in her suicide note.

Geetika was found dead on August 5, 2012, at her Ashok Vihar residence in North-West Delhi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)