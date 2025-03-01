Dindigul/Chennai, Mar 1 (PTI) Expressing shock over the death of a man at hilly Sirumalai in Dindigul district following an alleged explosion, AIADMK top leader Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday asked Chief Minister M K Stalin to take quick action in the case.

Referring to suspicions as battery, wires and explosives were allegedly found on the spot, Palaniswami alleged that extremism appeared to rear its head now, going beyond deterioration of law and order situation and it was condemnable.

Blaming Stalin for being busy in "video shoots," the Leader of Opposition in a statement said the chief minister, who often spoke of "iron hand," should use it at least now and act, by cutting down on his passion for "drama videos."

The body of the man was found at Sirumalai on the ghat road on Thursday night and batteries, detonators and wires and mobile phone chargers were found at the spot.

