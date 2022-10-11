New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) The Delhi government's School of Specialized Excellence for Humanities is preparing students to be the "finest" IAS-IPS officers, journalists, historians, lawyers and judges, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Tuesday.

Meeting the first batch of students of Performing and Visual Arts and Humanities, Sisodia lauded the government schools for opening many avenues in the field of learning visual and performing arts.

Also Read | AAI Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 46 Junior Assistant and Other Posts, Apply Online at aai.aero.

"So far, there were schools in the system which taught children to be doctors and engineers. People never imagined that there would be government schools that would focus on developing the talents of children and nurture them as artists," Sisodia said.

He also interacted with teachers to understand the assessment pattern of children in SoSE.

Also Read | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Promises Help for Mira Bhayandar City Development.

The deputy chief minister visited two schools in Dwarka — B R Ambedkar School of Specialized Excellence, Performing and Visual Arts at Sector-19, and School of Specialized Excellence and Humanities at Sector-22.

Performing and Visual Arts Schools of Specialized Excellence provide students with “new-age” education that integrates academic studies with “advanced training” in visual art forms, according to the Department of Education.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)