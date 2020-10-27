New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited the Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidhyalaya in Paschim Vihar in west Delhi on Tuesday to congratulate the teachers and principal for their 27 students clearing JEE and NEET.

While five students from the school have got admission in Indian Institutes of Technology this year after securing high rank in the Joint Entrance Examination-Advanced, 22 students have cleared the medical entrance exam National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET).

Also Read | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to Inaugurate Green App on October 29, Citizens Can Register Complaints Regarding Waste Burning, Industrial Pollution Through App.

"The best practices from this school should be adopted by other schools so that we can repeat and multiply this success. Every child of Delhi should get such exciting and valuable opportunities to enhance their talent and make the country proud. By learning from your best practices and approaches, we want to create more opportunities for children in all schools for a brighter future," Sisodia said.

He said that the 98 per cent result in the board class 12 results, and the scale of success in JEE and NEET shows that our dream is coming true.

Also Read | Five Students of Delhi Govt School Selected in IITs, 22 Others From Same School Qualified in NEET.

"It also shows that the quality of government schools in Delhi has become very high. We have to learn from these successes to make Delhi's education revolution so effective that it will not only inspire our country but the whole world," he added.

According to government officials, during the interaction with the deputy chief minister, the schoolteachers said that it was their conscious effort to change the perception among children that to succeed in JEE and NEET, one needs to enrol in expensive coaching. PTI GJS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)